This Saturday (3.28.26) marks No Kings Day, a day projected to be the largest protest in U.S. history, with communities all across the country organizing events in opposition to authoritarianism, including Sitka. Tory O’Connell and Bruce Gazaway from Sitkans for Peace and Democracy join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss what to expect from Sitka’s No King’s event and the importance of non-violent protests and radical joy in advocating for democracy.
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