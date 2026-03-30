The Sitka Sound Sac Roe herring fishery opened three times over the weekend.

In an announcement from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Saturday afternoon (3-27-26), state managers said they opened the fishery to commercial seiners from 9 am. to six p.m. in the Crescent Bay area, in the waters just south of downtown Sitka.

On Sunday, Fish and Game opened the fishery from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Crescent Bay to Indian River, and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the waters east of Kruzof Island, from Shoals Point to Kamenoi Point.

Fish and Game estimates that seiners caught around 500 tons of herring in the fishery’s first opener on Friday, and just over 800 tons on Saturday. In an announcement this afternoon, Fish and Game reported 1500 tons of herring were caught on Sunday.