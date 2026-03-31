(Pink Martini with Storm Large/Photo credit Yagub Allahverdiyev IG @yagubphotography)

Pink Martini, an internationally renowned band from Portland, Oregon, will perform two benefit concerts in Sitka and Juneau in mid-April. The series of concerts will is being organized by Katlian Collective, the nonprofit that brought Portugal The Man to Southeast last year, with funds going toward rebuilding a Tlingit clan house in Sitka.



KCAW spoke with Pink Martini’s bandleader, Thomas Lauderdale, lead singer Storm Large, and organizer Lduteen Jerrick Hope-Lang about the concert and the project. Listen to the conversation here:

Learn more about the work of Katlian Collective, Inc. here. Tickets to see Pink Martini at the Sitka Performing Arts Center on April 15 are available at www.fineartscamp.org