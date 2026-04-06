Promotional image featuring the businesses participating in the Spring Art Walk 2026 (courtesy of Sitka Arts Council)

What do you get when you combine the talents of local artists and musicians with the homely spaces of local businesses? You get the upcoming Spring Art Walk, enabling one to support local artists and performers, as well as community organizations around Sitka. Art Walk coordinator Betty Gray and participating printmaker Charlie Bloede join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss more as to what participants can expect from this weekend’s event.