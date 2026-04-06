What do you get when you combine the talents of local artists and musicians with the homely spaces of local businesses? You get the upcoming Spring Art Walk, enabling one to support local artists and performers, as well as community organizations around Sitka. Art Walk coordinator Betty Gray and participating printmaker Charlie Bloede join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss more as to what participants can expect from this weekend’s event.
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Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25