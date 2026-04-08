Whether it is learning how to swim like a mermaid, keeping the kids entertained over the summer, or being entertained by a joint community choir and orchestra performance, Sitka Parks and Recreation has got you covered. Kevin Knox, Rachel Fox, and Ellie Campbell join KCAW for the Morning Interview to share more information about upcoming programming.
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Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25