Choir director Andrew Hames conducts the community choir as they rehearse a song (KCAW/Cotter)

Whether it is learning how to swim like a mermaid, keeping the kids entertained over the summer, or being entertained by a joint community choir and orchestra performance, Sitka Parks and Recreation has got you covered. Kevin Knox, Rachel Fox, and Ellie Campbell join KCAW for the Morning Interview to share more information about upcoming programming.