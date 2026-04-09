The Sitka Rose Awards, hosted by local organization Sitkans Against Family Violence, celebrates individuals who uplift community values of safety, respect, and community. The awards, which started in 2024, replaced the “Honoring Women” event started in 1998 to be more inclusive, honoring women and queer people across three age groups. This year’s honorees include Cheryl Vastola and nine others. SAFV’s Executive Director, Natalie Wojcik, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming event on April 17, 7-9 p.m. at Sheet’ká Kwáan Naa Kahídi, which will feature performances, a raffle, and free dessert. Tickets are $10, with no one turned away for lack of funds. Listen to the conversation here: