The Sitka Assembly interviewed two candidates for municipal administrator during a public meeting Thursday night (4-9-26).

The city has been advertising for the role since current administrator John Leach submitted his resignation in October. He will step down from the position later this year.

The two candidates interviewed Thursday were Jenny Alber and Steven Dahl.

Alber currently works as the deputy director of the City of New Orleans, Department of Safety and Permits, according to her application. She has a law degree from Charlotte School of Law in North Carolina, as well as a masters in public administration from Auburn University in Alabama. She also earned an associate’s degree from Sheldon Jackson College in Sitka in 1993.

Dahl has worked most recently as a city administrator for two cities in Oregon, Dundee and Drain, according to his application. He has a law degree from Willamette University College of Law in Oregon, as well as a master’s in business management.

The assembly had intended to interview a third candidate Thursday night, but he withdrew his application for the position.

Assembly members took turns asking the candidates questions ranging from how they’d address differing community perspectives on tourism to their history working with labor unions and budget deficits.

Assembly members held a 45-minute executive session to discuss the two candidates after the public meeting. They didn’t choose a replacement yet, but will be reaching out to both applicants to schedule further interviews.