Heavy snowfall last month prompted the Sitka School District to close schools for three days. (KCAW/McKenney)

Sitka students will have to wait a bit longer for their summer break this year. District staff made the announcement to parents on Thursday. They said the school year will be extended by two days to make up for unplanned closures this winter.

Sitka — and communities across Southeast Alaska — saw persistent snowfall over the past several months, prompting school officials to close Sitka schools for three days.

The adjustment will make up for two of the three snow days in March. The district has been granted a waiver from the state’s department of education for the third day.

Students’ last day of school is now May 22.