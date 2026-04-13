The Sitka Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser, the Rotary Duck Race, involves 6,000 rubber ducks, with a first place prize of $2,500. Proceeds from race tickets, up to $60,000 if all ducks are sold, is donated to nonprofits and community projects throughout Sitka. This year, the club also has a “Flock a Friend” project where donors can place duck decoys in friends’ yards for $50. Katie Gunnell, public relations chair for the Sitka Rotary Club, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to talk about the race, which has been moved from July 4 to July 18. Listen to the conversation here:
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