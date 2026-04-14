At its meeting tonight (4-13-26), the Sitka Assembly will consider approving an updated historic preservation plan. The plan is meant to serve as a guiding document for the Historic Preservation Commission in its efforts to identify and protect significant local resources.

The previous plan was drafted more in 1994, and is only two pages long. The new 26-page plan highlights five commission goals, and was the product of public input and work from community stakeholders that spanned the last 17 years, according to city staff.

The assembly considered passing the plan at its regular meeting on March 24, but voted to press pause to give staff and the commission time to address concerns over the review process for construction projects on historic buildings.

In other business, the assembly will consider approving several liquor license renewal applications and approving a lease agreement between the city and Northern Southeast Regional Aquaculture Association.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.