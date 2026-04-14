This weekend the Young Performer’s Theater will be putting on their production of The Little Mermaid with two different casts. Sitka Fine Arts Camp’s Theater Director Zeke Blackwell joins KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the relevance of the story today, the process of putting the show together, and what audience members can expect from each cast.
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