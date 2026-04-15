In response to student’s high interest in pursuing work-study opportunities, Sitka High School’s Career and Technical Education program pairs students with numerous organizations around Sitka to shadow professionals and gain hands-on experience in professions they are curious to learn more about. Sitka High School’s Mike Viera joins KCAW for the Morning Interview alongside three students currently in the program: Tyler Majeski, Vance Balovich, and Ali Chapman. They share their experiences learning about the fields of construction, dentistry, and education; how that has helped determine their future professional paths; and why other community organizations should consider partnering with the program.
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