Instructor Mike Vieira (c.) assists CTE students Mason McLeod (l.) and Tyson Bartolaba (r.) hang a door on one of 14 sheds that will ultimately be placed in the Sitka Community Land Trust cottage neighborhood (S’us’ Héeni Sháak). Student Vance Balovich works on the roof at right (KCAW/Woolsey)

In response to student’s high interest in pursuing work-study opportunities, Sitka High School’s Career and Technical Education program pairs students with numerous organizations around Sitka to shadow professionals and gain hands-on experience in professions they are curious to learn more about. Sitka High School’s Mike Viera joins KCAW for the Morning Interview alongside three students currently in the program: Tyler Majeski, Vance Balovich, and Ali Chapman. They share their experiences learning about the fields of construction, dentistry, and education; how that has helped determine their future professional paths; and why other community organizations should consider partnering with the program.