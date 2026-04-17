March was a big month for Mt. Edgecumbe sports. The high school’s boys basketball team won their first state championship, ending a 75-year history without a title. Daily Sitka Sentinel reporter Anna Laffrey joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to give an update on recent games for the Braves and Sitka Wolves. Listen to the conversation here:
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