The Sitka Tribe of Alaska launched a Community Needs Assessment survey to better understand the well-being, priorities, and values of its tribal citizens. Rob Allen, STA interim general manager and Fernanda Zermoglio, STA organizational development manager joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the assessment, which invites enrolled Sitka tribal citizens to share their perspectives on the social, environmental, cultural, and economic aspects of community life. The survey can be found here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/STAneedsAssessmentSurvey
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