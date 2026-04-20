Members from the 2018 sailing class pose by the steering wheel within a boat (courtesy of Sitka Maritime Heritage Society)

From kayaking to snorkeling, Sitka’s coastal location makes it an ideal place for water-oriented activities. Now, the Sitka Maritime Heritage Society is looking to offer sailing classes to get adventurous Sitkans out on the water. Capt. Blain Anderson and Sitka Maritime Heritage Society’s Executive Director, Keith Nyitray, join KCAW for the Morning Interview to share more about what the classes will entail, as well as updates on restoring the Japonski Island Boathouse and other upcoming events from the organization.