This year, for their annual spring aerial production, Sitka Cirque will perform The Jungle Book. There are 100 performers among the two casts/weekends performing on silks, trapeze, lyra, and poles. Performers range in age from kindergarten to adults, and in experience from beginners to at least 10 years of classes. Last time the group performed The Jungle Book was 2018.

The story will be told with pieces inspired by animals, as well as with elaborate sets and puppets, with narration by Phil Burdick and projected paper cuts by Sarah Lawrie. The performances will take place April 25-26 and May 2-3 at 207 Smith Street. Tickets available online through sitkacirque.com with a limited number available at the door. Proceeds benefit scholarships and equipment to keep circus classes safe and accessible in Sitka. Performers Isabella Michael and Abigail Moone joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming show. Listen to their conversation here: