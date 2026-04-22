The Sitka Assembly gave the city’s municipal administrator and attorney both “exemplary” reviews for their work over the past year in a special meeting Tuesday night (4-21-26).

Municipal Administrator John Leach requested his evaluation be held in public. He resigned from his position late last year, but agreed to stay on with the city until this December.

Assembly Member Kevin Mosher said during his more than six years in the position, Leach has helped lead the city through many ups and downs, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the tourism boom. He said Leach will be missed.

“I’m very grateful that you’ve given us these years. I know that you put your heart and soul into this job,” Mosher said. “I know you take great pains at supporting your staff, supporting the assembly, and supporting the public. I’ve seen that. We’ve all seen that.”

Leach said he took the job in late 2019 to serve the community he loves. He said it’s been tough at times, but he plans to stay in Sitka and continue to serve.

“It can be hard to live in the same place that you have to make tough decisions knowing that some of those tough decisions are not going to sit well with some people,” Leach said. “As long as everybody understands that I’m trying to make the best decisions I can with the information I have at the time [while] keeping the long-term interests of the city in mind.”

Assembly members decided against a pay increase for Leach in light of a recent bump for his interim work as the city continues to search for his replacement.

Meanwhile, Municipal Attorney Rachel Jones requested that her evaluation be held behind closed doors. City staff said future pay and benefits will be negotiated.