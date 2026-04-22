Racers compete in the annual Julie Hughes Triathlon (courtesy of Julie Hughes Triathlon)

May 16th marks the 42nd annual Julie Hughes Triathlon (the longest-running one in Alaska); where runners, swimmers, and bikers of all ages can team up for a fun and approachable race while also raising money for the Sitka Cancer Survivor Society and Baranof Barracudas Swim Club. Rachel Fox, Tom Jacobson, Carol Hughes, and Susan Magie join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the history of the triathlon and how Sitkans can get involved as a competitor or volunteer.