April is financial wellness month. This weekend, the Sitka Public Library and Spruce Root are offering a financial literacy workshop at the library. Michael Mausbach, director of business and client services with Spruce Root, and Margot O’Connell, adult services librarian with the library joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming workshop on Saturday, 3-5 p.m. Listen to their conversation here:
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