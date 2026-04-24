The Raven Radio newsroom brought home five Alaska Press Club awards this year, with former News Director Robert Woolsey taking home the first-place prize for Best Profile, Audio and former Sarah Evangeline Hughes News Resident Meredith Redick picking up a first-place win for best reporting on Science, Audio.

Raven Radio News Resident Ryan Cotter and Reporter Hope McKenney accepted five awards on behalf of KCAW at the annual Alaska Press Club awards banquet (Alaska Beacon/Smith)

All told, the KCAW newsroom captured five awards at the annual conference of the Alaska Press Club including:

1st place, Best Profile, Audio – Robert Woolsey: After five decades, Sitka’s pro bono veterinary practice closes its doors

1st place, Best Reporting on Science, Audio – Meredith Redick: ‘Stubby squid’ saved by savvy science center aquarist

2nd place, Best Reporting on Health, Audio – Katherine Rose: As world TB cases rise, a former Sitka nurse recalls Alaska epidemic

2nd place, Best Headline Writing, All Media – Ryan Cotter: Pet first aid course empowers Alaska’s firefighters to keep animals ‘Stayin’ Alive’

3rd place, Best Same-Day Feature, Audio, Video – Katherine Rose: With quick thinking and a garden hose, mother and son extinguish Sitka house fire

Thad and Sandy Poulson, co-publishers of the Daily Sitka Sentinel, were honored with the Alaska Press Club Howard Weaver Award for Journalism Leadership. (Sentinel/Poulson)

KCAW was not alone in bringing home Alaska Press Club Awards to Sitka. The Daily Sitka Sentinel earned honors as well. Co-publishers Thad and Sandy Poulson were recognized with the Alaska Press Club Howard Weaver Award for Journalism Leadership. The award “recognizes journalists who, over the course of their careers, have devoted substantial time and effort to Alaska journalism and have been leaders or mentors in their newsrooms, making their organizations stronger through their own reporting and editing while also sharpening the skills of their colleagues. It celebrates those who used their journalism to embody Weaver’s mantra (and the title of his memoir), Write hard, die free.”

The Sentinel also won a 3rd place award for Best Short Feature for Shannon Haugland’s story “Canoeists Escape Disaster in Sitka Bay Collision” and a 3rd place award for James Poulson’s feature photo “Whale Watching.”