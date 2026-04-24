Raven Radio’s annual meeting, covering the calendar year 2025, was broadcast Wednesday, April 15th, 2026 on air. If you missed the broadcast live, you are welcome to listen to the recording here. We welcome your questions too; please feel free to reach out to Mariana, KCAW’s General Manager by email (generalmanager[at]kcaw.org) or phone 907-747-5877 any time.

Listen to Raven Radio’s 2025 annual meeting here.