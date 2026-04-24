The Tongass National Forest (Courtesy of Mike Hicks)

The United States Forest Service wants the public to weigh in on how it defines areas of the Tongass National Forest, as part of the revision process of the Tongass Land Management Plan. Andrew Thoms joins KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss an upcoming community workshop on Monday (4-27-26) to break down the proposed changes, what it would mean for Sitkans (particularly in regards to tourism), and how one can make their voice heard on the matter.