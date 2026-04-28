The completed juvenile humpback skeleton hangs in front of a mural done by artist Traz Hill

After three years, the newly assembled juvenile humpback whale skeleton and accompanied mural will be unveiled at its new home at the University of Alaska – Sitka campus this Thursday (4-30-26). Dr. Lauren Wild and Stacy Golden join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the journey of assembling the skeleton, as well as what attendees can expect from the event.