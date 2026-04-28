After three years, the newly assembled juvenile humpback whale skeleton and accompanied mural will be unveiled at its new home at the University of Alaska – Sitka campus this Thursday (4-30-26). Dr. Lauren Wild and Stacy Golden join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the journey of assembling the skeleton, as well as what attendees can expect from the event.
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