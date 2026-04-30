The City of Sitka is still on the hunt for a new fire chief, following the retirement of Craig Warren; Sitka’s spring cleanup is ongoing. The event allows residents to dispose of household trash, scrap metal, appliances, and hazardous materials for free; and there will be a community workshop on May 11 to discuss how to make Sitka’s energy future affordable, reliable, self-sufficient and innovative. Municipal Administrator John Leach joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the latest updates. Listen to their conversation here:
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