A Sitka driver without a valid license hit a bike rider Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Halibut Point Road and Peterson Ave. Sitka Police Chief Mike Hall said the accident occurred around 1 p.m.

“There were dents in the front right side of the truck, as well as the busted windshield where the patient went on top of the hood,” he said.

Hall said medics transported the bicyclist to the Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center with possible leg and wrist fractures.

“Based on the scene, it was possible that they had a broken leg and they had some cuts, bruising, scratching, road rash,” he said. “But it looks like they’re going to be fine.”

Hall said the driver was arrested for driving with a revoked license and no insurance. He said the accident may have been impacted by low visibility due to weather, and that no alcohol was involved.

Hall said drivers should be especially careful as the busy summer season picks up and more locals and tourists are buzzing around town on both regular and electric bikes. And he said bicyclists should make sure to wear helmets, use bike lanes, and have illumination on their bikes, even during the day.