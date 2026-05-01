Yesterday (4-30-26), Sitka High School had the opening performance of their production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s comedic play Wonder of the World. Director Christian Litten and actors Lazaria Kubacki and Reagean Wingard join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss how they brought the show to life and what audiences can expect from the final two shows tonight and tomorrow.
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