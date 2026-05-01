A Sitka man sustained minor injuries yesterday (4-30-26) in a single vehicle accident on Halibut Point Road.

Sitka Police Chief Mike Hall said the department received numerous calls reporting the accident shortly before 4p.m.

“[The] vehicle was traveling on Halibut Point Road towards the SeaMart and had swerved a few times,” said Hall. “Before they can call about the swerving, he ran off the road and lost control of his vehicle and went down in a ditch.”

Shortly after 4p.m. two police officers arrived at the scene. In an interview with KCAW, Firefighter EMT Paul Norwood said that the Sitka Fire Department sent an ambulance and fire engine to the scene, alongside 11 firefighter personnel.



Hall said the driver, a 75-year-old man, was found conscious, clutching his chest and complaining of chest pains. He was coherent, but sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was transported to the hospital, and a blood sample was collected.

“At this point, we don’t suspect any intoxicants,” said Hall. “But anytime we have a wreck with injuries, it’s protocol for us to get a warrant for blood so that we can rule out that there’s any type of drugs or alcohol that influenced the event.”

Hall said the accident remains under police investigation.