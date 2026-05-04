Sitka Studio of Dance will saturate the stage with color at its showcase this weekend at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Studio owner Melinda McAdams, tap instructor and studio assistant Kincaid Parsons, and dancer Viola Schoenfelder joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss their upcoming show “Dancing the Rainbow” Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m. Listen to their conversation here:
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