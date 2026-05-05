Pacific High School’s garden sale is coming up this week. Students will be selling more than 2,000 plants, including herbs, flowers, and vegetables. Ty Waldron, a student from the combined English and gardening class, and Andrea Fraga, school garden coordinator, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss how this year’s event is a bit different from years past. Listen to their conversation here:
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