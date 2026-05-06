Two of the Ocean Wave Quilters Guild’s annual events shall be making their return in the upcoming weeks: their 44th annual quilt show (open from 5/8 – 5/17) and Mother’s Day tea party (5/10). Megan Pasternak and Janine Holzman join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the history of both events and what attendees can expect, as well as some of their favorite quilts in the upcoming show.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25