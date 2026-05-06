Promotional image for this year’s theme for the Ocean Wave Quilters Guild’s annual quilt show (courtesy of Ocean Wave Quilters)

Two of the Ocean Wave Quilters Guild’s annual events shall be making their return in the upcoming weeks: their 44th annual quilt show (open from 5/8 – 5/17) and Mother’s Day tea party (5/10). Megan Pasternak and Janine Holzman join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the history of both events and what attendees can expect, as well as some of their favorite quilts in the upcoming show.