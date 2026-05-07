The Alaska Health Project South Sudan aims to improve healthcare in the remote, underserved region of Fangak, South Sudan. Led by Dr. Jack Hickel, the organization has installed over 120 water wells, established over 1,200 small family farms to fight food insecurity, and built two health centers in the region. Hickel and board members Debbie Miller and Robb Kulin joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the project ahead of Hickel’s presentation at the Sitka Public Library, tonight at 6:30 p.m. Listen to the conversation here: