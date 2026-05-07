Two Sitka School Board members are stepping down. When the board met on Wednesday (5-6-26), it accepted the formal resignations of Tom Williams and Amanda Williams.

Tom Williams was appointed to a vacant school board seat in 2023, and ran for a full term unopposed later that year. Amanda Williams, who is Tom Williams ’ daughter-in-law, is a former science teacher who lost her job when the board cut over a dozen teaching positions in 2024. She ran for her seat later that year. At a school board meeting on May 6, both tendered their resignations.



Tom Williams said while they disagreed at times, he looked back on his time with the board fondly.



“Even though, when I look back, we had some spirited conversations in executive session, and at the table, and at conferences, it was all very professional,” Williams said. “I know I learned from some of the discussions and the dissents.”



“I’ve worked on a lot of boards, and I think that this board worked together better than any board that I’ve been on,” Williams continued. “Not necessarily as productive, but I think we had really good chemistry. So I appreciate my time and the opportunity.”



Amanda Williams did not make a statement at the meeting. In her formal resignation letter, she said she was grateful for the opportunity to serve on the board, but it was time to move on. “I have appreciated working together with the board members to tackle some of the challenges the district has faced throughout this term,” she said.



The board took a pensive moment to thank both of them for their service before accepting their resignations. Board president Phil Burdick told Tom Williams it was a pleasure working with him, and that he’d learned a lot from him about governance and efficiency. Board member Courtney Amundson complimented Amanda Williams’ effective, even-keeled approach to board discussion. Board member Paul Rioux said he’d worked with her on the policy committee, where she had great ideas and “really showed up for it.”



“Sometimes it’s hard doing that stuff to, like, see the long term value. It feels like it’s just words on a piece of paper and not like that reality. And I feel like you did a good job of bringing it back to like, ‘Well, what does this really mean in the classroom or in the school?” Rioux said. “For Tom, you know, I really appreciate that you’re always willing to ask the tough question, and and that we’ve been able to move, you know, win, lose or draw…move forward and tackle the next thing, and I really appreciate your willingness, and setting the example to do that.”

The board must now fill the two vacant seats from June until the municipal election on October 6. Burdick encouraged Sitkans to apply, pointing to the relatively lower workload the board typically undertakes in the summer months.

“There’s no meeting in July. The August meeting is really light. The September meeting is pretty light, and then the October meeting, and you’re done,” Burdick said. “If you want to just have a taste of what it’s like to be on a school board, now’s your chance.”

Any Sitkan interested in filling one of the board vacancies must submit a letter of interest to the Sitka School District office by June 22 at 4 p.m. At a special school board meeting on June 30, the applicants will be interviewed and then two will be appointed to the board by majority vote.