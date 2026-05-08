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For the past few years, engineers, electricity, and sustainability experts have been developing Sitka’s Community Renewable Energy Strategy after determining key values from the community. The City & Borough of Sitka’s Sustainability Coordinator Bri Gabel joins KCAW for the Morning Interview to share more about a collaborative planning workshop this upcoming Monday (5-11-26) where Sitkans can provide public comment before they begin the strategy development process.