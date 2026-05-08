For the past few years, engineers, electricity, and sustainability experts have been developing Sitka’s Community Renewable Energy Strategy after determining key values from the community. The City & Borough of Sitka’s Sustainability Coordinator Bri Gabel joins KCAW for the Morning Interview to share more about a collaborative planning workshop this upcoming Monday (5-11-26) where Sitkans can provide public comment before they begin the strategy development process.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25