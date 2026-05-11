This Friday (5-15-26), representatives from Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium and Wayfinder Wealth will be presenting on Social Security, Medicare, and retirement at the Sitka Public Library at 11 a.m. Susan Briles, patient health benefits manager with SEARHC, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to explain the different parts of Medicare, how to decide when to start collecting Social Security retirement benefits, and what to expect at the upcoming event. Listen to the conversation here: