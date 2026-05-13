2025 Entrepreneur Camp in Anchorage (Photo courtesy of Spruce Root)

A dozen entrepreneurs will soon have a shot at $20,000 and all of the mentorship and resources that come with Spruce Root’s annual Path to Prosperity program. Spruce Root, a regional economic development organization that supports small businesses in Southeast, has been hosting the four-day entrepreneur camp for the past 12 years. Spruce Root’s Director of Events Izzy Haywood and 2025 competition winner Robert Miller joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the program. Listen to the conversation here:

Applications for the P2P business competition are open until May 31. Learn more here.