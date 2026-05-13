(KCAW archive/Woolsey)

Sitka Community Land Trust’s executive director Randy Hughey is stepping down. When he retires next year, 14 houses and six apartments will stand in the neighborhood where the nonprofit first broke ground in 2019, testing out a model for affordable housing as one solution to Sitka’s housing crisis.



He spoke with KCAW’s Katherine Rose about his time, what they’re looking for in a new leader, and what the stakes are for the organization that is ready to build many more homes, as long as it can secure the land.





