On Wednesday and Thursday, this week, Sitkans gathered to learn more about their rights when interacting with immigration law enforcement. Cindy Woods, a senior staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Alaska, joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss importance of understanding immigrants’ rights in Alaska and share details about the events on immigrants rights and family safety planning in Sitka, hosted in partnership with Sitka Tribe of Alaska. Listen to the conversation here:

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