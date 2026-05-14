A sign posted to the door of Sitka Medical Center on Thursday afternoon (KCAW/Rose)

A health clinic in Sitka closed mid-day today (5-14-26) after a possible measles exposure.



In a post on social media shortly after 2 p.m., the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) announced that the Sitka Medical Center would be closed for the remainder of the day, “out of an abundance of caution due to a potential measles exposure.”

It said they were contacting patients directly to reschedule appointments, and that they would provide additional updates as more information becomes available. KCAW reached out to SEARHC and the Alaska Department of Epidemiology for more information on the potential exposure.

According to the release, SEARHC currently plans to reopen the clinic on Friday (5-15-26).

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and will be updated.



