Rural Alaska Community Action Program, or RurAL CAP, supports Alaska’s aging population by providing volunteer opportunities for people age 55 and older. Two key programs include the Senior Companion Program, which pairs up older adults aged 55 and over to help them maintain their independence, stay socially connected, and navigate daily life with dignity, and the Elder Mentor Program, which pairs older adults with children who may need extra support, whether that’s help in reading, building confidence, or having a steady, caring presence in their lives. The statewide nonprofit is currently recruiting volunteers in Southeast Alaska. Volunteers receive stipends, mileage reimbursement, and training. Ashley Snyder, a volunteer coordinator with RurAL CAP, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the organization’s mission to improve the quality of life for low-income Alaskans.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25