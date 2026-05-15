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Rural Alaska Community Action Program, or RurAL CAP, supports Alaska’s aging population by providing volunteer opportunities for people age 55 and older. Two key programs include the Senior Companion Program, which pairs up older adults aged 55 and over to help them maintain their independence, stay socially connected, and navigate daily life with dignity, and the Elder Mentor Program, which pairs older adults with children who may need extra support, whether that’s help in reading, building confidence, or having a steady, caring presence in their lives. The statewide nonprofit is currently recruiting volunteers in Southeast Alaska. Volunteers receive stipends, mileage reimbursement, and training. Ashley Snyder, a volunteer coordinator with RurAL CAP, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the organization’s mission to improve the quality of life for low-income Alaskans.