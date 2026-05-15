Lab results are expected to return over the weekend for a potential measles exposure in Sitka. Measles is a highly contagious virus spread through coughing, sneezing and close contact.

The Sitka Medical Center closed abruptly on Thursday (5-14-26) due to a “potential measles exposure.” As of mid-day Friday there is still no confirmed measles case in Sitka, according to the Alaska Department of Health. In an email to KCAW, spokesperson Mirna Estrada said the local health clinic and urgent care notified the department that they are testing a specimen in their laboratory today (5-15-26) for the virus. Estrada said they expect to have the results back tomorrow. She did not provide further details about the exposure.

The clinic is operated by the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, or SEARHC. In an email to KCAW, SEARHC representative Matt Carle said the organization is still working through its protocols related to Thursday’s incident, and is closely working with the state department, which oversees the testing and confirmation of potential measles cases.



As of noon Friday, Carle wrote there was no additional information regarding the status of the test results.



He said, in the meantime, SEARHC is focused on providing awareness and practical guidance for communities, to make sure patients understand what symptoms to watch for and what steps to take if they believe they had a possible measles exposure or are experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus. He said they would be sharing additional guidance on their social media channels.