Coming off of their first theatrical production and murder mystery fundraiser, Sitka’s latest theater group Bare Stage Collective is developing “At the Table”, a monthly event where Sitkans can come together in a relaxed environment to make friends and read plays. Bare Stage Collective’s founder and producer Rach Roach and collaborator Blaine Weiss join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss what Sitkans can expect from the play-reading series, Bare Stage Collective’s history, as well as the group’s future production plans.