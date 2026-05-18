Test results for a potential measles exposure in Sitka came back negative over the weekend.

The Sitka Medical Center closed abruptly last Thursday (5-14-26), after the organization reported a “potential measles exposure.” While no other details were publicly disclosed, the health clinic and urgent care facility notified the Alaska Department of Health and sent a specimen to its lab for testing. The negative results mean there are no confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus in Sitka.

The clinic and urgent care is operated by the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, or SEARHC. In an email to KCAW, SEARHC representative Matt Carle wrote “While we are relieved the results were negative, this situation served as a reminder of the value of preparedness, strong internal protocols and close coordination with public health partners.” Carle expressed appreciation for the understanding of patients and the larger community as the healthcare organization worked through its established safety protocols. KCAW reached out to officials from the Alaska Department of Health for confirmation.



Read SEARHC’s full statement posted to social media here.

