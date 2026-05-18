A 25-year-old Sitka man survived after he was stabbed in the kitchen of a local restaurant on Saturday night (5-16-26).

Sitka Police Chief Mike Hall says shortly before 10 p.m. police received a 911 call from a staff member at Mangiare Restaurant. A dishwasher at the restaurant invited a friend, 37-year-old Gilbert Sam Jr., who was allegedly not an employee at the restaurant, to help him wash dishes. Hall says the two ended up getting in a heated confrontation.

“Mr. Sam pulled out a knife and stabbed him four times,” says Hall. “One to the neck, one to the arm, and two in the abdomen.”

Hall says that he and three other police officers responded. Sitka Fire Department’s EMT Records Specialist, Gus Mork, says seven first responders from the fire hall were dispatched to the scene. Hall says the victim was found conscious, but was struggling to breathe. Sam was taken into custody nearby and was charged with felony assault.

“The victim is okay [and] was released from the hospital. Luckily, the knife did not hit any major components of the body, and [he] is going to make a full recovery,” says Hall.

Hall says Sam is currently in custody at the Sitka jail on a $15,000 bond and remains innocent until proven guilty. A court hearing in his case is set for May 26.