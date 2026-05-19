Police are investigating after a Sitka man allegedly rolled the car he was driving early Sunday morning (5-17-26).

Sitka Police Chief Mike Hall says that shortly after 1:30 a.m. the 911 dispatch center received a crash alert from an Apple Watch, reporting a possible vehicle accident near Shotgun Alley. Shortly afterward, two separate neighbors called 911 to report the crash.

Four police officers, a fire truck, and two ambulances arrived at the scene, alongside Hall, interim Fire Chief Brian McLaughlin, and nine emergency medical personnel from the fire hall. They found a vehicle turned onto its roof, with a 35-year old man trapped inside. Responders broke a window so the passenger could crawl out. The man suffered some scratches, but no life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 19-year old man, allegedly fled the scene on foot before police arrived. Hall says that another officer found him down the road, covered in mud, and took him into custody. The driver and passenger were both transported to the hospital to ensure they did not suffer any internal injuries. They were released a few hours later. Police obtained a search warrant for the driver’s blood, and are currently awaiting lab results. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.