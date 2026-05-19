(Sitka Homeless Coalition Photo)

The Sitka Homeless Coalition opened its Hítx’i Sáani neighborhood of tiny homes in December. The 12-unit community is dedicated to providing housing to unhoused Sitkans. The organization has now broken ground on a community services building, which will have a caretaker’s apartment, community areas, offices, showers, and washers/dryers, and is working to raise the remaining funds needed to complete the project. Kathy Ingallinera, board member and volunteer with Sitka Homeless Coalition, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the fundraising campaign and an upcoming barbecue on June 27. Listen to the conversation here: