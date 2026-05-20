The school year is nearly over, and that means students in Sitka High Schools Career and Technical Education program are more prepared for the workforce after semester of real-work experience in an expanding number of fields. CTE program coordinator Mike Vieira, instructor Margaret Galanin, and students Liz Esma and Brandy Pepper joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the program’s early childhood course, provided in partnership with the University of Alaska Anchorage. Listen here:
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