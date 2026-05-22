Phone and internet service was down for a portion of Sitka on Friday (5-22-26).



Internet and telephone service in Sitka is provided, in large part, by two Alaska-based companies, GCI and Alaska Communications, or ACS. A representative from ACS declined to comment. However, a message on the ACS answering machine gave some information.



“We are experiencing intermittent internet disruptions in Sitka. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Thank you for calling Alaska Communications,” the message said.

The outage impacted phone service for some residents, businesses, and public offices, including the Sitka Police Department and Fire Hall’s non-emergency lines. A city press release said staff are actively working to resolve the issue. 911 service is still operational and should be used for emergencies.

GCI Senior Director of Communications Megan Webb said the company has received no reports of outages from GCI customers.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated