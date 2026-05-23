The summer is approaching, and while basketball season has wrapped, baseball, track and field, and softball are in full swing, culminating in some big games at the end of May and into next month. Sentinel reporters Anna Laffrey and Shannon Haugland joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to look back at a month of athletic achievement in Sitka and preview several upcoming state tournaments. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25