Assembly Member Tim Pike is stepping down from the role. At its meeting tonight (5-26-26), the Sitka Assembly will formally accept Pike’s resignation.

Pike, a recently retired Career and Technical Education teacher at Sitka High School, has served on the assembly since late 2022. In a letter to Municipal Clerk Sara Peterson from May 20, Pike said due to family needs, the June 23 assembly meeting will be his last.

The assembly is expected to either advertise for letters of interest to fill the vacant seat, or place an item on the June 23 agenda to appoint someone to fill it until the next regular election in October.

In other business, the assembly is expected to approve the property tax rates for the next year and give final approval on the city’s operating budget and capital improvement plan.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.