With June right around the corner, Sitka Pride is gearing up for their busiest time of year. Elle Campbell and Willa Johnson join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the wide variety of events Sitkans can expect to celebrate Pride Month, from drag shows and art shows, to parades and dance parties. Listen here:
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